﻿
Skip to main content

Page loading completed.

Sign in or Create an account
Sign in or Create an account

Search Jobs

 

  • 89294 - Senior Audio Digitisation Specialist

    The National Film and Sound Archive of Australia’s (NFSA) Collection Digitisation section requires a Senior Audio Digitisation Specialist to contribute to the preservation of, and access to the NFSA’s audio collection.  

    Canberra
    Permanent - Full Time
    17/10/2021

  • 89405 - Senior Accessioning Officer

    The NFSA is seeking a highly organised, experienced and solutions focussed Senior Accessioning Officer who will embrace and celebrate the ambitious and rewarding challenges of digital archiving in the 21st century.

    Canberra
    Permanent - Full Time
    24/10/2021

  • NFSA Temporary Employment Register

    Join our Temporary Employment Register to be considered for non-ongoing employment opportunities, work experience or to participate in our volunteer program. 

    Canberra/Sydney/Melbourne
    Temporary
    30/06/2022
1 - 3 of 3 jobs shown