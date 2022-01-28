89480 - Senior Manager, Indigenous Programs, Affirmative Measure Position

Salary: $124,047.00 - $137,589.00

Job Type: Permanent - Full Time

Location: Canberra or Sydney

Job Category: Administration,Arts, Culture,Communication,Other Management,Programme Management

The National Film and Sound Archive of Australia (NFSA) is Australia’s audiovisual archive – responsible for collecting, preserving and sharing our cultural heritage. The NFSA is a trusted custodian of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultural heritage. The NFSA collection includes significant Aboriginal, and Torres Strait Islander recorded sound, film, broadcast and new media that is representative of cultures, language, story and song.



The NFSA is seeking a Senior Manager to lead Indigenous Programs at the NFSA, to facilitate relationships with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities, creatives, and collaborators; to help amplify Indigenous voices and centre Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander perspectives; and to help collect, preserve and share the powerful stories of Australia’s First People in the NFSA collection.



The Senior Manager, Indigenous Programs, is a new leadership role at the NFSA reporting to the CEO, working closely with the Head of Collection and curatorial teams, and working across the organisation. We are looking for someone who has a deep understanding of and experience with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander values and communities, experience working with audiovisual material and, ideally, an understanding of the archival collecting environment.



The leadership role will develop curatorial projects deriving from the NFSA collection that explore Indigenous experience; maintain networks with artists, media practitioners and content owners of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander backgrounds, as well as partner organisations such as AIATSIS; and explore programs that share NFSA’s expertise in archiving audiovisual material with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities around the country, within appropriate cultural protocols.



A sample of NFSA’s programs and activities exploring and promoting Indigenous culture and identity in the past twelve months includes:

Common Problems, Shared Solutions, a symposium jointly held with AIATSIS exploring digital preservation of AV materials

With AIATSIS, the Central Australian Aboriginal Men’s Collection Digital Preservation Project

Two artist commissions (Jazz Money and Garuwa Productions)

A retrospective exhibition on the work of photographer Mervyn Bishop (with AGNSW)

"Radiance” (director Rachel Perkins) selected for the NFSA Restores program, including screenings of the restored feature at major film festivals

The Black Screen program, an ongoing NFSA program that provides Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Communities with access to Contemporary Indigenous Australian Films

Guest lectures and blog articles by Indigenous practitioners and academics

The development of a forthcoming exhibition showcasing the work of Torres Strait Island film makers

Provision of content from the collection free of charge to Indigitube (First Nations Media)

Acquisition of new film titles for the collection including “Tooly” (director Karla Hart), “Off Country” (John Harvey), “Arratika: Rise Up!” (Larissa Behrendt), “Finding Jedda” (Tanith Glynn-Maloney), “Fist of Fury Noongar Daa” (Kylie Bracknell)

In addition, the role will provide counsel to the Chief Executive Officer on matters relating to NFSA’s performance in responding to the needs and aspirations of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as a provider of cultural experiences and technical services in audio visual archiving, as a workplace and as a partner to other related organisations and institutions.

The NFSA’s Indigenous Connections Committee will be available to consult with the Senior Manager, Indigenous Programs, and provide guidance and support as needed. Current Committee members are:

Wayne Denning, Managing Director, Carbon Creative (Co Chair)

Catherine Liddle CEO, SNAICC (Co Chair)

Kim Ledger, Entrepreneur and NFSA board member

Marcus Hughes, Director of Indigenous Engagement, National Library of Australia

Lyndon Ormond-Parker, Visiting Fellow, Australian National University

Tasha James, Indigenous Unit Manager, ABC Archives

Aaron Fa’aoso, Actor, writer, director, producer

Jude Donnelly, Head of Government Relations and Corporate Social Responsibility for the AFL, NFSA board member

This role may suit an individual with experience of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultural work from a variety of backgrounds, such as film and media production and creation, journalism, academia, or arts and cultural curation or management including in museums, libraries and galleries.

The filling of this vacancy is intended to constitute an affirmative measure under section 8(1) of the 'Racial Discrimination Act 1975'. This vacancy is only available to Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people.



