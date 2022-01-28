89480 - Senior Manager, Indigenous Programs, Affirmative Measure Position

The National Film and Sound Archive of Australia (NFSA) is Australia’s audiovisual archive – responsible for collecting, preserving and sharing our cultural heritage. The NFSA is a trusted custodian of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultural heritage. The NFSA collection includes significant Aboriginal, and Torres Strait Islander recorded sound, film, broadcast and new media that is representative of cultures, language, story and song.
The NFSA is seeking a Senior Manager to lead Indigenous Programs at the NFSA, to facilitate relationships with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities, creatives, and collaborators; to help amplify Indigenous voices and centre Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander perspectives; and to help collect, preserve and share the powerful stories of Australia’s First People in the NFSA collection.
The Senior Manager, Indigenous Programs, is a new leadership role at the NFSA reporting to the CEO, working closely with the Head of Collection and curatorial teams, and working across the organisation. We are looking for someone who has a deep understanding of and experience with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander values and communities, experience working with audiovisual material and, ideally, an understanding of the archival collecting environment.
The leadership role will develop curatorial projects deriving from the NFSA collection that explore Indigenous experience; maintain networks with artists, media practitioners and content owners of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander backgrounds, as well as partner organisations such as AIATSIS; and explore programs that share NFSA’s expertise in archiving audiovisual material with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities around the country, within appropriate cultural protocols.
A sample of NFSA’s programs and activities exploring and promoting Indigenous culture and identity in the past twelve months includes:
Common Problems, Shared Solutions, a symposium jointly held with AIATSIS exploring digital preservation of AV materials
With AIATSIS, the Central Australian Aboriginal Men’s Collection Digital Preservation Project
Two artist commissions (Jazz Money and Garuwa Productions)
A retrospective exhibition on the work of photographer Mervyn Bishop (with AGNSW)
"Radiance” (director Rachel Perkins) selected for the NFSA Restores program, including screenings of the restored feature at major film festivals
The Black Screen program, an ongoing NFSA program that provides Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Communities with access to Contemporary Indigenous Australian Films
Guest lectures and blog articles by Indigenous practitioners and academics
The development of a forthcoming exhibition showcasing the work of Torres Strait Island film makers
Provision of content from the collection free of charge to Indigitube (First Nations Media)
Acquisition of new film titles for the collection including “Tooly” (director Karla Hart), “Off Country” (John Harvey), “Arratika: Rise Up!” (Larissa Behrendt), “Finding Jedda” (Tanith Glynn-Maloney), “Fist of Fury Noongar Daa” (Kylie Bracknell)
In addition, the role will provide counsel to the Chief Executive Officer on matters relating to NFSA’s performance in responding to the needs and aspirations of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as a provider of cultural experiences and technical services in audio visual archiving, as a workplace and as a partner to other related organisations and institutions.
The NFSA’s Indigenous Connections Committee will be available to consult with the Senior Manager, Indigenous Programs, and provide guidance and support as needed. Current Committee members are:
Wayne Denning, Managing Director, Carbon Creative (Co Chair)
Catherine Liddle CEO, SNAICC (Co Chair)
Kim Ledger, Entrepreneur and NFSA board member
Marcus Hughes, Director of Indigenous Engagement, National Library of Australia
Lyndon Ormond-Parker, Visiting Fellow, Australian National University
Tasha James, Indigenous Unit Manager, ABC Archives
Aaron Fa’aoso, Actor, writer, director, producer
Jude Donnelly, Head of Government Relations and Corporate Social Responsibility for the AFL, NFSA board member
This role may suit an individual with experience of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultural work from a variety of backgrounds, such as film and media production and creation, journalism, academia, or arts and cultural curation or management including in museums, libraries and galleries.
The filling of this vacancy is intended to constitute an affirmative measure under section 8(1) of the 'Racial Discrimination Act 1975'. This vacancy is only available to Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people.
Job Description
In consultation with the Executive Team, under broad direction, and in alignment with the NFSA Strategic Plan and Indigenous Strategy, the Senior Manager Indigenous Programs will:
Provide expert cultural advice, knowledge and guidance to the NFSA across the collecting, preservation and sharing of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander audiovisual materials.
Lead the development and management of the Indigenous audiovisual collection in consultation with the Chief Curator and the curatorial team.
Identify items within the NFSA collection with the potential to explore and highlight Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander experiences and perspectives.
Provide leadership in the identification, digitisation, and preservation of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander audiovisual archival material held within communities and organisations across Australia.
Develop and foster strategic partnerships and engage with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander collection managers and key community groups across Australia to:
ensure their involvement in the decision-making processes regarding the collection, management, preservation and access to the collection.
maximise access to the collection, particularly for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, including digital repatriation of collections with communities where possible; and
work with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities concerning the preservation and management of their community audiovisual collections.
Champion the development of Indigenous Cultural agreements with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities to ensure the NFSA is aligned with the cultural directions and aspirations of Traditional Owners and knowledge holders.
Coordinate training and knowledge exchange programs with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities and organisations on digital and media archiving and preservation in partnership with relevant sector stakeholders.
Ensure the NFSA maintains a national profile and is engaged in the broader Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultural and creative landscape, including sectors such as: Galleries, Libraries, Archives and Museums (GLAM), film, recorded sound and broadcast. This includes representing the NFSA at external forums and conferences as appropriate.
Provide strategic guidance, stakeholder relationship support and creative input into public engagement programs showcasing Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander culture, voices and expertise, including exhibitions, public programs and education.
Contribute to the ongoing development of the NFSA’s Reconciliation Action Plan (RAP) and the work of the NFSA’s RAP Working Group in implementing that RAP.
This job description is not all encompassing. Over time, the emphasis of the job may change without changing the general character of the position. Your duties may be reviewed and updated in consultation with you to reflect strategic and organisational changes.
Selection Criteria
In relation to the ‘Job Details’ listed above, concisely describe your skills, experience, and achievements against each of the following areas:
Demonstrated knowledge and understanding of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples and cultures and with an understanding of issues affecting Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.
Excellent written and verbal communication and interpersonal skills including a demonstrated ability to communicate sensitively and effectively with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.
A strong understanding of how the film, television and radio industries, and/or the cultural and GLAM sector in particular, can contribute to cultural maintenance and fostering an increased understanding of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures and issues.
High-level project management experience.
Experience working with audiovisual material, and a demonstrated understanding of issues relating to collection and use of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander audiovisual content.
Demonstrated leadership capacity and management ability in working within a diversified workplace.
Ability to liaise and communicate concisely and effectively with all levels of staff, stakeholders, the public and senior management.
Desired Skills and Experience
Qualifications and/or equivalent experience if required:
Relevant experience working with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander audiovisual collection material and management in a collecting institution and/or audiovisual industry is desirable.
Relevant tertiary qualifications (such as media, journalism, production, curatorial, arts) are desirable.
Eligibility
To be eligible for this position you must:
Be of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander descent
Be an Australian Citizen; and
Satisfactorily complete an Australian Federal Police National Police Check.
Assessment Process
The assessment process for this position will include:
A brief written statement of claims against the selection criteria.
The assessment process for this position may also include:
An interview; and
Referee checking.
Most recent CV should also be attached.
We welcome and encourage applications from people with disability and people from the LGBTIQ+ communities.
The National Film and Sound Archive of Australia is committed to ensuring a child-safe and child-friendly environment. All employees are expected to demonstrate a commitment to, and support for these principles in theory and practice.
Contact
Stacey Colyer
Acting Senior Manager, People and Culture
Stacey.colyer@nfsa.gov.au
P: 02 6248 2082
M: 0402 235 559